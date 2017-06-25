Meet Daniel Mazzone: Once a homeless ...

Meet Daniel Mazzone: Once a homeless teen, now one of Toronto's most sought-after artists

Without a roof over his head for years, Mazzone can now be found on the walls of the wealthy, from "Dragons' Den" co-star Michael Wekerle to the Jays' Jose Bautista. Artist Daniel Mazzone has an eclectic pop art style that is attracting the attention of celebraties such as Jose Bautista and Michael Wekerle after a friend put some of the art up in his restaurant.

