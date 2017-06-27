Marcus Stroman puts top form on displ...

Marcus Stroman puts top form on display as Toronto Blue Jays blank Baltimore Orioles 4-0

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman had surrendered three home runs in each of two consecutive losses, a notable step back for the right-hander, who had recorded victories his six previous decisions. On Wednesday, Stroman emphatically returned to shutdown mode to lead the Jays to a much-needed 4-0 win over their divisional nemesis Baltimore Orioles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'... Jun 24 Spell phartx 5
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,417 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC