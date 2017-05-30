Maile, Travis power Blue Jays to sweep

Devon Travis hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Blue Jays' Luke Maile chipped in with a two-run homer of his own, while Kendrys Morales drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly. Ezequiel Carrera came through with a two-hit afternoon, which included a run scored as the Blue Jays completed the three-game sweep over Cincinnati.

