Jimenez allows 2 hits in 8 innings, Orioles beat Jays 2-0
Ubaldo Jimenez pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, Jonathan Schoop had two hits and an RBI and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Thursday night. Baltimore has won consecutive road series after going more than two months without one.
