Jays' Sanchez throws off mound in nex...

Jays' Sanchez throws off mound in next phase of rehab from finger injury

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez threw off a mound Friday in the latest step in his recovery from a finger injury. The 24-year-old right-hander, who has spent the last four weeks on the disabled list, has made only five starts this season due to nail and blister issues on his right middle finger.

