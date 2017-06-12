Jays' Sanchez throws off mound in next phase of rehab from finger injury
Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez threw off a mound Friday in the latest step in his recovery from a finger injury. The 24-year-old right-hander, who has spent the last four weeks on the disabled list, has made only five starts this season due to nail and blister issues on his right middle finger.
