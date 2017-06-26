How a Toronto Blue Jays Benefit Celebrated Canada's 150th Anniversary
The Curve Ball, which took place on the field at Rogers Centre May 25, featured a design that incorporated Canadian symbols and the Toronto Blue Jays colors of royal and navy blue, white, and red. As 2017 marks the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation, numerous events in Toronto and other Canadian cities are incorporating an all-Canadian theme - which is why the Rogers Centre recently was decked out with decor including loon centerpieces, Canadian flag mosaic walls, and a giant illuminated moose.
