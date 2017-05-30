Happ aims to hold A's power in check ...

Happ aims to hold A's power in check in opener

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

Left-handers J.A. Happ and Sean Manaea will take the mound on Monday night in Oakland, as the Blue Jays hit the road for a three-game series against the Athletics. This will be Happ's second start since returning from the disabled list, after he missed nearly a month and a half with left elbow inflammation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC