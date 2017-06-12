Hanson seizes opportunity with 3-hit game

White Sox outfielder Alen Hanson wasn't originally in the lineup on Friday night, but after Leury Garcia was a late scratch due to a sore left hand, the 24-year-old Hanson helped spark the offense in an Hanson, who batted in the leadoff spot, went 3-for-4 with a an RBI and a walk while patrolling center field for just the second time in his professional career, Minor Leagues included. "When we got him, we were made aware that he could play the corner outfield positions and play multiple infield positions," manager Rick Renteria said.

