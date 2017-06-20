Gaviglio, Cloyd contributions lift Ma...

Gaviglio, Cloyd contributions lift Mariners

Two months ago, nobody could possibly have imagined writing a Mariners script where Sam Gaviglio throws six strong innings and Tyler Cloyd picks up the victory in relief in a key game against the Blue Jays in front of an electric atmosphere at Safeco Field. Neither Gaviglio or Cloyd were even in the Mariners' Major League camp in Spring Training.

