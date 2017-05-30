Friday's Games

Bobcat sprinters painted the track blue as their uniforms Friday as two of Bluefield's Grade 11 students won the Prince Edward Island School Athletic Association men's and women's senior 100-metre titles in Charlottetown. CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. - Don't accuse Sarah Murphy of double-dipping after she won the senior women's javelin title at the Prince Edward Island School Athletic Association track and field championships Friday in Charlottetown.

