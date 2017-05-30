Friday's Games

Josh Donaldson homered twice, Justin Smoak drove in three runs and Francisco Liriano pitched into the sixth in his return from the disabled list as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the New York Yankees for a 7-5 win on Friday. Myla Briand of Pictou Academy was surprised to find herself on the podium after placing first in the junior girls hurdles event at the NSSAF Provincial Track and Field Meet on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.