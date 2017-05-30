Francisco Liriano and Joe Biagini might be battling for a spot in the Blue Jays rotation.
Francisco Liriano will make his first start in nearly a month tonight against the Yankees after being sidelined with left shoulder inflammation for the past few weeks. The most immediate ramification of this move is that Blue Jays fans will no longer have to suffer through Mike Bolsinger's walkathon events as he was Designated For Assignment yesterday .
