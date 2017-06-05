Donaldson hits tiebreaking homer as J...

Donaldson hits tiebreaking homer as Jays beat Oakland 7-4

13 hrs ago

Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning against his former club, Justin Smoak also homered in the inning for his second long ball of the day, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a sweep by beating the Oakland Athletics 7-4 on Wednesday. Frankie Montas plunked Kevin Pillar to start the inning and bring up Donaldson, who clobbered a 1-2 fastball and hit a high drive clearing the wall in left-centre.

Chicago, IL

