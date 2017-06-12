Carrera placed on DL, Smith Jr. called up
Toronto's injuries continue to pile up, as left fielder Ezequiel Carrera was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to a fractured right foot. Carrera fouled a ball off the foot Tuesday night but did not immediately leave the game.
