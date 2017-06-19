Campos exits with strained left groin

13 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays' list of injured players got even longer after right-hander Leonel Campos had to leave Tuesday night's Campos was running to cover first base during the sixth inning when he pulled up lame. Toronto head trainer George Poulis ran onto the field and following a brief delay, Campos was removed from the game.

