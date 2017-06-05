Blue Jays to open set at home away from home
The Blue Jays are set to open a three-game series against the Mariners on Friday night at Safeco Field, but they won't be traveling alone. Thousands of fans from north of the border are expected to descend upon Seattle for this weekend set.
