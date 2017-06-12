Blue Jays select second baseman Cullen Large in the 5th round
With the 159th pick of the 2017 MLB Draft, the Blue Jays selected second baseman Cullen Large from the College of William & Mary, the second-oldest college in the United States. He's the second player they've picked out of William & Mary recently, having selected former teammate and catcher Ryan Hissey in the 14th round in 2015.
