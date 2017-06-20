Blue Jays select RHP Nate Pearson 28th overall
With the 28th overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft, the Blue Jays selected RHP Nate Pearson, from the College of Central Florida . Pearson is another player who had been heavily connected to the Blue Jays, with rumours of a pre-draft agreement after shooting up draft board this spring and particularly this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC