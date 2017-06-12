Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis...

Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis undergoes procedure to clean up knee

The 26-year-old from West Palm Beach, Fla., was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 6 with a bone bruise and cartilage damage in the knee. Travis had surgery on the same knee last November to remove a small flap of cartilage and missed most of spring training while rehabbing.

