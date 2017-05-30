Blue Jays relievers in May

Our pitchers had a 4.14 ERA in April, 4.03 in May. Our bullpen was much better in May, 3.06 ERA compared to a 4.70 mark in April, but then the starters had a much worse month 4.73 ERA, after 3.77 in April, but then we had 3 injuries in the starting rotation. With how bad the starting pitching has been, the relievers have pitched a lot.

