Blue Jays promote Parmley, option Valdez

The Blue Jays promoted outfielder Ian Parmley from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday and he started in right field for the series opener against the Royals. With Steve Pearce still a bit hobbled, but available for pinch-hitting duties, manager John Gibbons went with Parmley in right field while factoring in the spacious Kauffman Stadium outfield dimensions.

