Blue Jays play the field in June draft

Sure, the Blue Jays have gone to the post-season two years in a row but it would be hard to argue that it's due to the major-league entry draft. The annual June entry process for high school and college players, which concluded Wednesday with rounds 11 through 40, has produced just one Jays major-league position player, injured outfielder Anthony Alford, from the last five drafts.

