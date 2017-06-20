Blue Jays not optimistic about Travis' knee
The Blue Jays still don't know the severity of outfielder Devon Travis ' injury after the second baseman was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a bone bruise in his right knee. Travis was to see a specialist in New York this week, but manager John Gibbons wasn't privy to how it went, or if the appointment even took place.
