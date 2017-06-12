Blue Jays: Lawrie remains unsigned and available

With Devon Travis back on the disabled list, should the Blue Jays take another look at Brett Lawrie as an option at second base? If it feels like we've already talked about this in 2017, it's because we have. When Josh Donaldson was injured earlier in the season, many Blue Jays fans called for the front office to possibly look at re-signing Brett Lawrie , who had been released by the Chicago White Sox at the end of spring training.

