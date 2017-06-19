Blue Jays hold on for 7-5 win over Ra...

Blue Jays hold on for 7-5 win over Rangers after 6-run 1st

Darwin Barney's two-run homer capped a big first inning and was just enough for the Toronto Blue Jays to earn a victory - and again get within one game of their first .500 record this season. Still, the shot by Barney over the left-field wall that capped a quick six-run outburst in a 7-5 win Wednesday night wasn't quite as exciting as Rangers slugger Joey Gallo's drive that ricocheted off of it for an inside-the-park homer.

