Blue Jays hold on for 7-5 win over Rangers after 6-run 1st

Toronto Blue Jays' Darwin Barney follows through on a two-run home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyson Ross during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Toronto Blue Jays' Darwin Barney follows through on a two-run home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyson Ross during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.