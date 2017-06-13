Blue Jays fail to reach .500 again, b...

Blue Jays fail to reach .500 again, beaten by Tampa Rays as Estrada struggles

Medincine Hat News

Tampa Bay rookie Jacob Faria handcuffed the Blue Jays over 6 1/3 innings and the Rays tormented Toronto starter Marco Estrada early en route to an 8-1 victory Tuesday night. The 23-year-old Faria becomes just the third Ray to win his first two career major-league games as a starter, joining Joe Kennedy and Jeremy Hellickson .

