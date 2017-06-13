Blue Jays fail to reach .500 again, beaten by Tampa Rays as Estrada struggles

Tampa Bay rookie Jacob Faria handcuffed the Blue Jays over 6 1/3 innings and the Rays tormented Toronto starter Marco Estrada early en route to an 8-1 victory Tuesday night. The 23-year-old Faria becomes just the third Ray to win his first two career major-league games as a starter, joining Joe Kennedy and Jeremy Hellickson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.