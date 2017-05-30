Blue Jays being cautious with Martin's neck
The Blue Jays will be without catcher Russell Martin for their third consecutive game on Saturday, as the catcher is still trying to work back from a neck issue. "[Martin's neck is] not good enough," said manager John Gibbons prior to the game.
