Blue Jays' bats can't back Happ in rubber tilt
Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez has been unpredictable from one start to the next, but on Thursday night, the good version showed up at Rogers Centre. Jimenez allowed just two hits over eight innings, while striking out eight and walking one, in a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays in the rubber game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'...
|Jun 24
|Spell phartx
|5
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC