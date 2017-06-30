Bichette, Vlad Jr. selected for Futur...

Bichette, Vlad Jr. selected for Futures Game

12 hrs ago

The Blue Jays will have two of the best prospects in all of baseball representing them at the upcoming SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Miami. Class A Lansing third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette were named to the showcase that will take place on July 9 as part of All-Star Sunday.

