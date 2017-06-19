Around The Nest - Blue Jays Minor League Podcast - Week 11
Make like a horse and Say Nay! Around The Nest welcomes back Blue Jays minor leaguer Mitch Nay to the field after suffering a horrible staph infection. Host Jesse Goldberg-Strassler has the audio with Nay: On this week's episode, the inimitable Rob Fai of the Vancouver Canadians will lead off followed by Ben Wagner of the Buffalo Bisons, Tyler Zickel of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, and Jim Tarabocchia of the Dunedin Blue Jays before Jesse talks about his Lugnuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'...
|1 hr
|JaysPhart
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC