Around The Nest - Blue Jays Minor League Podcast - Week 11

Make like a horse and Say Nay! Around The Nest welcomes back Blue Jays minor leaguer Mitch Nay to the field after suffering a horrible staph infection. Host Jesse Goldberg-Strassler has the audio with Nay: On this week's episode, the inimitable Rob Fai of the Vancouver Canadians will lead off followed by Ben Wagner of the Buffalo Bisons, Tyler Zickel of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, and Jim Tarabocchia of the Dunedin Blue Jays before Jesse talks about his Lugnuts.

