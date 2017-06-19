6/19 Toronto Blue Jays v. Texas Ranger

6/19 Toronto Blue Jays v. Texas Ranger

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lone Star Ball

The Blue Jays are kind of having a tough season right now. Their record currently sits at 32 - 35 and their Pythagorean record suggests they should be a little worse, at 31 - 36. A big part of their struggles this year has been caused by key position players missing chunks of time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lone Star Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC