2017 MLB Draft Preview: 2nd round college hitters
With the Blue Jays being heavily linked to college position players, and having drafted three of them between the second and fifth rounds in 2016, this figures to be an area of renewed emphasis for the foreseeable future in a way it was not from 2010-15. Below are the usual summary backgrounds, rankings, and 2017 stats.
