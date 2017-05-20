Winning streak ends after loss to Ran...

Winning streak ends after loss to Rangers

18 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

Andrew Cashner silenced a surging Blue Jays offense and helped the Rangers avoid a three-game sweep at Rogers Centre in the process. Cashner enjoyed one of his best starts of the season by allowing just one run over seven innings in a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

