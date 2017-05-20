Wednesday Bantering: Dalton Pompey starts rehab assignment

Dalton Pompey began his rehab assignment last night with Dunedin Blue Jays , going 3-for-4 with a double, walk, steal and three RBIs. Pompey batted leadoff in the outing and didn't appear to have any lasting effects from his concussion at the World Baseball Classic , although, as with any player, it's difficult to tell a player's development from one game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.