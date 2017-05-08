Unlikely arms getting starts for the ...

Unlikely arms getting starts for the Toronto Blue Jays

Part of the reason for the Toronto Blue Jays' gut-wrenchingly slow start in 2017 has been the team's problems with their pitching staff. Their combined ERA is sixth-worst in the American League, and they have given up the third most hits and fourth-most home runs and walks in the Junior Circuit.

