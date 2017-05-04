Underrated Estrada getting better with age
After Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada pitched seven solid innings and won his first game of the year against the Yankees on Monday night, his manager, John Gibbons, said Estrada was an underrated pitcher. One could see why that is the case.
