Toronto CF Kevin Pillar suspended 2 games for anti-gay slur
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar has been suspended two games for yelling an anti-gay slur at a Braves pitcher. The Blue Jays suspended Pillar on Thursday shortly after he apologized, saying he was "completely and utterly embarrassed" by his actions toward Jason Motte.
