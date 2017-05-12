Toronto Blue Jays Place Francisco Liriano on DL
After a solid second half of the season with the Toronto Blue Jays last year, left-hander Francisco Liriano seemed poised to take the reigns as the veteran of the Blue Jays rotation. But in seven starts this season, Liriano has been far from consistent, as he currently owns a 6.35 ERA while allowing 7.31 walks per nine innings.
