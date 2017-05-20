Thomas' single leads Dunedin to 3-2 win over Fort Myers
Lane Thomas hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Tuesday. Daniel Young got Rafael P Valera to hit into a double play with runners on first and second to end the game for his second save of the season.
