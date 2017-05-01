The Latest: Sabathia: black players expect racism in Boston
The Latest on Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones being taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park : "We know. There's 62 of us and we all know: When you go to Boston, expect it," Sabathia said Tuesday as the Yankees prepared to play the Toronto Blue Jays.
