The Latest: Adam Jones gets lengthy a...

The Latest: Adam Jones gets lengthy applause in Fenway

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Latest on Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones being taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park : Orioles center fielder Adam Jones got an extended applause from Fenway Park fans as he took his first at-bat on Tuesday night, one day after hearing racial slurs from the stands. Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale stepped off the mound briefly to give fans more time to applaud Jones, who also had a bag of peanuts hurled toward him on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,727,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC