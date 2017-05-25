The Lansing Lugnuts are a '90s kid's dream with Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette tearing it up
The spirit of the '90s is alive on the Lansing Lugnuts. And no, it's not just because the Lugnuts' logo wouldn't look out of place as the mascot for the Rather it's because the children of two stars of the 1990s -- namely, Bo Bichette, son of Rockies slugger Dante, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which, you can figure that one out -- are absolutely destroying the baseball for the Class A affiliate of the Blue Jays.
