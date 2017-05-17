Robinson Cano latest to land on 10-day DL for Mariners

Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano congratulates teammate Carlos Ruiz after Ruiz scored on a throwing error by Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista during fifth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, May 14, 2017. less Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano congratulates teammate Carlos Ruiz after Ruiz scored on a throwing error by Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista during fifth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, ... more SEATTLE - Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a quadriceps strain, the latest Seattle player to be sidelined by injury.

