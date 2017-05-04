Rays get vintage start from Alex Cobb in loss to Blue Jays
The chatter in the Rays' dugout as Sunday's game wore on was that the new Alex Cobb looked an awful lot like the old Alex Cobb. Cobb did pitch well enough to win against the Blue Jays, allowing just two runs on four hits over eight innings.
