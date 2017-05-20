Prospect Alford out 4-6 weeks for wrist surgery
Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Alford will undergo surgery next week to repair a broken hamate bone in his left wrist. Toronto announced on Saturday morning that Alford will travel to Arizona early next week to have the procedure performed by hand specialist Dr. Donald Sheridan.
