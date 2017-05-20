Pillar's walkoff homer lifts Blue Jays over Mariners; Toronto wins fifth straight
Kevin Pillar hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Blue Jays over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday for Toronto's fifth consecutive win. Pillar came to the plate with two outs and the game seemingly headed to extra innings but the American League's hits leader brought the 42,030 in attendance at Rogers Centre to their feet with a line drive to left-centre field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC