Pillar's walkoff homer lifts Blue Jays over Mariners; Toronto wins fifth straight

Kevin Pillar hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Blue Jays over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday for Toronto's fifth consecutive win. Pillar came to the plate with two outs and the game seemingly headed to extra innings but the American League's hits leader brought the 42,030 in attendance at Rogers Centre to their feet with a line drive to left-centre field.

