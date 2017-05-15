Pentecost homers, breaks out of skid

It was only a matter of time until Eloy Jimenez, with his prodigious power and fresh off of a season-opening stint on the disabled list, connected on his first home run. That's what the Cubs' top prospect did on Monday, belting a tape-measure solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning that cleared the bleachers in left field at Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach's TicketReturn.com Field.

