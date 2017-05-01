Outfield of dreams: Unit's 5 HRs power Yanks

Aaron Judge went deep twice to claim the Major League lead with 12 homers and Brett Gardner also hit a pair of dingers, powering the Yankees to an 11-5 victory over the Blue Jays on Tuesday evening at Yankee Stadium. Judge claimed the American League lead with a solo shot in the third off Toronto starter Mat Latos , then muscled past Eric Thames and Ryan Zimmerman with homer No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.