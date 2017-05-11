On Deck: Mariners at Blue Jays

On Deck: Mariners at Blue Jays

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 24 Hours

Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura throws to first base after getting Cleveland Indians' Abraham Almonte out at second base in the fourth inning on April 29, 2017. THURSDAY 7:07 p.m. RHP Chase De Jong vs. RHP Marco Estrada De Jong was a Blue Jays draft pick, but was dealt to the Dodgers in 2015 to facilitate the signing of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. FRIDAY 7:07 p.m. RHP Christian Bergman vs. RHP Joe Biagini Bergman threw 40 pitches in relief on Sunday, but was a starter in triple-A Tacoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 24 Hours.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC