On Deck: Mariners at Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura throws to first base after getting Cleveland Indians' Abraham Almonte out at second base in the fourth inning on April 29, 2017. THURSDAY 7:07 p.m. RHP Chase De Jong vs. RHP Marco Estrada De Jong was a Blue Jays draft pick, but was dealt to the Dodgers in 2015 to facilitate the signing of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. FRIDAY 7:07 p.m. RHP Christian Bergman vs. RHP Joe Biagini Bergman threw 40 pitches in relief on Sunday, but was a starter in triple-A Tacoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 24 Hours.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC